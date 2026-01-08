Pacific IAMD Command welcomes French Delegation leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French delegation military servicemembers from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and U.S. Marine Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) are hosted by the Pacific IAMD Command (PIC) during an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) overview discussion at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, January 9, 2026. The delegation was made up of seven French Liaison Officers (LNOs) stationed with U.S Forces throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images have been cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)