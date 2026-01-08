146th Airlift Wing Honors Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing attend the Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony in Ventura, California, Jan. 10, 2026. The annual event honors both enlisted Airmen and officers for exceptional performance, leadership and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)