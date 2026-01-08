(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    146th Airlift Wing Honors Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    146th Airlift Wing Honors Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing attend the Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony in Ventura, California, Jan. 10, 2026. The annual event honors both enlisted Airmen and officers for exceptional performance, leadership and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 18:27
    Photo ID: 9475504
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-SF462-1012
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 146th Airlift Wing Honors Outstanding Airmen of the Year, by TSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OAY
    CALGUARD
    146AW
    146thAirliftWing

