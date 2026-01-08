(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Steven Butow Coins Outstanding Airmen of the Year Winners [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Gen. Steven Butow Coins Outstanding Airmen of the Year Winners

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Steven Butow coins the 146th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year award recipients at Channel Islands Air Guard Station, California, Jan. 11, 2026, as an additional recognition of the honorees from the previous evening’s awards ceremony. The moment highlights the wing’s appreciation for exceptional performance, leadership and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 18:17
    Photo ID: 9475501
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-SF462-2012
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Steven Butow Coins Outstanding Airmen of the Year Winners [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Steven Butow Coins Outstanding Airmen of the Year Winners
    Maj. Gen. Steven Butow Coins Outstanding Airmen of the Year Winners
    Maj. Gen. Steven Butow Coins Outstanding Airmen of the Year Winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CALGUARD
    146AW
    146thAirliftWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery