Maj. Gen. Steven Butow Coins Outstanding Airmen of the Year Winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Steven Butow coins the 146th Airlift Wing’s Outstanding Airmen of the Year award recipients at Channel Islands Air Guard Station, California, Jan. 11, 2026, as an additional recognition of the honorees from the previous evening’s awards ceremony. The moment highlights the wing’s appreciation for exceptional performance, leadership and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)