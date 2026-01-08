Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Christopher Lutz assumes command of the 146th Airlift Wing from Maj. Gen. Steven Butow during an assumption of command ceremony at Channel Islands Air Guard Station, California, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility and reflects the wing’s continued commitment to mission readiness and excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)