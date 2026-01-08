(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Christopher Lutz Assumes Command of the 146th Airlift Wing [Image 1 of 5]

    Col. Christopher Lutz Assumes Command of the 146th Airlift Wing

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Col. Christopher Lutz assumes command of the 146th Airlift Wing from Maj. Gen. Steven Butow during an assumption of command ceremony at Channel Islands Air Guard Station, California, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony marks the formal transfer of authority and responsibility and reflects the wing’s continued commitment to mission readiness and excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9475489
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-SF462-1002
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 14.82 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Christopher Lutz Assumes Command of the 146th Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CALGUARD
    146AW
    146thAirliftWing

