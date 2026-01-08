(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 155th Attends Commander's Call [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 155th Attends Commander's Call

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing listen to leadership in preparation for a upcoming Combat Readiness Inspection during his commander’s call at Nebraska Air National Guard airbase, Lincoln, Nebraska, January 11, 2026. The CRI will test 155th Wing’s rapid deployment capabilities and crisis response while operating in a degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9475450
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-FM865-1102
    Resolution: 4936x3284
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 155th Attends Commander's Call [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 155th Attends Commander's Call
    The 155th Attends Commander's Call
    The 155th Attends Commander's Call
    The 155th Attends Commander's Call
    The 155th Attends Commander's Call
    The 155th Attends Commander's Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska
    155th ARW
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery