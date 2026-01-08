The 155th Attends Commander's Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing listen to leadership in preparation for an upcoming Combat Readiness Inspection during his commander’s call at Nebraska Air National Guard Airbase, Lincoln, Nebraska, January 11, 2026. The CRI will test 155th Wing’s rapid deployment capabilities and crisis response while operating in a degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)