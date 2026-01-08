USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts maritime operations in support of M/V Bella 1 seizure, in the North Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 7, 2025. The operation was conducted in coordination with Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of War for violations of U.S. sanctions. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)
