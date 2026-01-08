(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts maritime operations in support of M/V Bella 1 seizure [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts maritime operations in support of M/V Bella 1 seizure

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Honey Nixon 

    U.S. European Command   

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts maritime operations in support of M/V Bella 1 seizure, in the North Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 7, 2025. The operation was conducted in coordination with Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of War for violations of U.S. sanctions. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 17:12
    Photo ID: 9475428
    VIRIN: 260107-N-JM579-1017
    Resolution: 5263x3509
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conducts maritime operations in support of M/V Bella 1 seizure [Image 4 of 4], by Honey Nixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    M/V Bella

