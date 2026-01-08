F-35A Lightning II departs after receiving mid-air refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuels an F-35A Lightning II from the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing over the Rocky Mountains on January 10, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk) (Photo was color edited to enhance the subject).