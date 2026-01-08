(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35A Lightning II prepares to receive fuel from KC-135 Stratotanker

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuels an F-35A Lightning II from the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing over the Rocky Mountains on January 10, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk) (Photo was color edited to enhance the subject).

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 13:02
    Photo ID: 9475087
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-AR334-1327
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II prepares to receive fuel from KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Lightning II depart after refueling
    F-35A Lightning II refueling
    F-35A Lightning II prepares to receive mid-air refueling
    F-35A Lightning II prepares to receive fuel from KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-35A Lightning II prepares for refueling
    F-35A Lightning II gets refueled
    F-35A Lightning II departs after receiving mid-air refuel
    185th ARW KC-135 refuels F-35A Lightning II
    F-35A Lightning II departs after receiving mid-air refueling

    115th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    Refueling

