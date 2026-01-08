A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuels an F-35A Lightning II from the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing over the Rocky Mountains on January 10, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk) (Photo was color edited to enhance the subject).
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 13:02
|Photo ID:
|9475087
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-AR334-1327
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Lightning II prepares to receive fuel from KC-135 Stratotanker [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.