An Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System (EAGLS) counter-UAS fires an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Hydra 70 rocket during an Exercise Sky Shield live-fire event in Kuwait, Dec. 4, 2025. Sky Shield is an air and missile defense and counter-UAS exercise that increases the ability of U.S. and multinational partners to operate seamlessly in a joint, high-intensity environment improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9475075
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-NG080-1408
|Resolution:
|4303x2870
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|UDAIRI RANGE, KW
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EAGLS live-fire validation [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.