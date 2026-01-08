(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EAGLS live-fire validation [Image 3 of 4]

    EAGLS live-fire validation

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    An Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System (EAGLS) counter-UAS fires an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Hydra 70 rocket during an Exercise Sky Shield live-fire event in Kuwait, Dec. 4, 2025. Sky Shield is an air and missile defense and counter-UAS exercise that increases the ability of U.S. and multinational partners to operate seamlessly in a joint, high-intensity environment improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9475077
    VIRIN: 251205-A-NG080-2381
    Resolution: 4248x2833
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, EAGLS live-fire validation [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARCENT
    EAGLS
    C-UAS
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army
    CENTCOM

