EAGLS live-fire validation

An Electronic Advanced Ground Launcher System (EAGLS) counter-UAS fires an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Hydra 70 rocket during an Exercise Sky Shield live-fire event in Kuwait, Dec. 4, 2025. Sky Shield is an air and missile defense and counter-UAS exercise that increases the ability of U.S. and multinational partners to operate seamlessly in a joint, high-intensity environment improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Kumzak)