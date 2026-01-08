USS McFAUL Flight Deck Firefighting Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260106-N-PE072-0002 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 6, 2026) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Pierre Barthol, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), directs the hose team in fighting a simulated fire during a flight deck firefighting drill. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)