USS McFAUL Flight Deck Firefighting Drill

260106-N-PE072-1589 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 6, 2026) U.S. Navy Chief Damage Controlman Troy Baran and Damage Controlman 1st Class Jordan Kaohu observe Damage Controlman 2nd Class and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Daimarcus Coleman during a flight deck firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)