    Fort McCoy holds January 2026 session of installation safety committee [Image 4 of 13]

    Fort McCoy holds January 2026 session of installation safety committee

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy leaders and staff members participate in the January 2026 meeting of the installation Safety and Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) on Jan. 7, 2026, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC is an installationwide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members, Installation Safety Office (ISO) officials said. The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 02:23
    Photo ID: 9474819
    VIRIN: 260107-A-OK556-2449
    Resolution: 4000x1868
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy holds January 2026 session of installation safety committee [Image 13 of 13], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army Safety and occupational health
    SOHAC
    Wisconsin

