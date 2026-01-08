Fort McCoy holds January 2026 session of installation safety committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy leaders and staff members participate in the January 2026 meeting of the installation Safety and Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) on Jan. 7, 2026, in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC is an installationwide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members, Installation Safety Office (ISO) officials said. The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)