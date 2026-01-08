Fort McCoy holds January 2026 session of installation safety committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy personnel attend the installation Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) meeting on Jan. 7, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC is an installationwide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members. The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)