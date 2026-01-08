Fort McCoy holds January 2026 session of installation safety committee

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy personnel attend the installation Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) meeting on Jan. 7, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC is an installationwide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members. The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy held the installation Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) meeting on Jan. 7 at Fort McCoy.

The SOHAC is an installationwide council managed by the Installation Safety Office that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members.

The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years.

This meeting was presided over by Fort McCoy’s Senior Commander, 88th Readiness Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi. Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon was the lead Fort McCoy Garrison representative. Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, garrison command sergeant major, also was present for the meeting as well as directorate and special staff leaders.

Installation Safety Manager Ed De Leon led the discussion throughout. He discussed safety inspection results from across the garrison and what further efforts are planned.

After completing his discussion, De Leon then listened in as tenant organizations from the post discussed their safety issues and information.

At many of these sessions, De Leon also stresses risk management.

“Army Risk Management is a systematic, five-step process used to identify, assess, and control risks associated with all hazards that could impact personnel, equipment, or mission success,” De Leon said in giving the definition. “It’s a decision-making tool designed to balance the potential costs of risk against the benefits of achieving the mission. The goal is to maximize operational effectiveness and ensure mission accomplishment while minimizing potential negative impacts.”

And what comes with risk management is also having the right equipment to do the job. De Leon emphasized the importance for supervisors and leaders to complete risk management assessments for their employees as well as assessments for personal protective (PPE) equipment needed.

“It’s important to evaluate job hazards and have the PPE required to mitigate those hazards,” De Leon said.

The next SOHAC meeting with all tenant activities included is planned for April.

