Scouting America Troop 304 visits USS Shiloh

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Michael Tewksbury, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Chief Engineer explains the versatility of his ship’s hangar bay to members of Scouting America Troop 304 during a shipboard tour, Jan. 10, 2026. Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class, guided-missile cruiser hosted the troop as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)