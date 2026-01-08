Scouting America Troop 304 visits USS Shiloh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — USS Shiloh (CG 67) Sailors and members of Scouting America Troop 304 pose for a group photo in front of Shiloh’s Mark 45 5-inch gun during a tour aboard the Ticonderoga-class, guided missile cruiser, Jan. 10, 2026. Shiloh Sailors hosted the troop as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)