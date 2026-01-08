(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scouting America Troop 304 visits USS Shiloh

    Scouting America Troop 304 visits USS Shiloh

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — USS Shiloh (CG 67) Sailors and members of Scouting America Troop 304 pose for a group photo in front of Shiloh’s Mark 45 5-inch gun during a tour aboard the Ticonderoga-class, guided missile cruiser, Jan. 10, 2026. Shiloh Sailors hosted the troop as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 18:23
    VIRIN: 260110-N-ZI955-1097
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Scouting America Troop 304 visits USS Shiloh [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Scouting America Troop 304 visits USS Shiloh
    Scouting America Troop 304 visits USS Shiloh

    USS Shiloh (CG 67)
    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    Mark 45 5-inch gun
    Scouting America
    Navy Region Hawaii

