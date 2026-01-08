(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2026) A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle taxis at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Jan. 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9474605
    VIRIN: 011026-D-D0477-1019
    Resolution: 4191x2799
    Size: 846.05 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria

