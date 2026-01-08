(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria

    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2026) A U.S. Air Force F-15E...... read more read more

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria

    TAMPA, Fla. – Today, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria.

    These strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched and announced on Dec. 19, 2025, at the direction of President Trump, in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on Dec. 13, 2025. That ambush, carried out by an ISIS terrorist, resulted in the tragic deaths of two American soldiers and one U.S. civilian interpreter.

    The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. U.S. and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.

    Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 16:01
    Story ID: 555989
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria
    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria
    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria
    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria
    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria
    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria
    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria
    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version