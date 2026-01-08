1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Responsibility

Minnesota National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Perez assumes responsibility for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division during a change of responsibility ceremony in Rosemount, Minnesota, Jan. 10, 2026. Command Sgt. Maj Perez cuts the cake for the Service Members in attendance.(Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)
