    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 7]

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Responsibility

    ROSEMOUNT, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Perez assumes responsibility for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division during a change of responsibility ceremony in Rosemount, Minnesota, Jan. 10, 2026. Command Sgt. Maj Perez cuts the cake for the Service Members in attendance.(Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)

    This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Austyn Aagaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

