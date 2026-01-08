1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service Members observe the Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division in Rosemount, Minnesota, Jan. 10, 2026. During the ceremony Sgt. Maj Tony Folstad passes the responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj Jim Perez. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Austyn Aagaard)