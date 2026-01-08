477th AMDF Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Budde, left, presents the 477th Aerospace Medicine Flight guidon to Lt. Col. Eric Noll at a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2025. Presentation of the guidon symbolically represents the shifting of responsibility to the incoming commander from the outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)