    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    477th AMDF Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    477th AMDF Change of Command

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller 

    477th Fighter Group

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Good, 477th Aerospace Medicine Flight commander, right, relinquishes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Budde, 477th Fighter Group commander, at a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2025. Col. David Good will be succeeded by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Noll. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9474386
    VIRIN: 251206-F-OT132-1053
    Resolution: 3307x4021
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 477th AMDF Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    477FG
    477AMDF

