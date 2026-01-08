Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Ally Petruzzi restarts electrical components on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 6, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)