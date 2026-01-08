Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Apprentice Nicholas Stacy, left, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Kremlin Debrun replace the flux capacitor on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 6, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)