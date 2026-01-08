(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Apprentice Nicholas Stacy, left, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Kremlin Debrun replace the flux capacitor on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 6, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hannah Tross)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 02:05
    Photo ID: 9474215
    VIRIN: 251206-N-XM644-1063
    Resolution: 4408x2939
    Size: 972.27 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 7 of 7], by SA Hannah Tross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Lincoln Nation
    Shall Not Perish
    ABECSG2526

