    T2COM visits NCOLCoE

    T2COM visits NCOLCoE

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    FORT BLISS, TX — The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) hosted Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris on January 8, 2025 at Fort Bliss, TX. During the visit he engaged class 76 of the Sergeants Major Academy and was coined by the Class President, Master Sgt. Stuart C. Gusti.

    NCOLCoE
    T2COM

