T2COM visits NCOLCoE

FORT BLISS, TX — The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) hosted Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris on January 8, 2025 at Fort Bliss, TX. During the visit he engaged class 76 of the Sergeants Major Academy and was coined by the Class President, Master Sgt. Stuart C. Gusti.