FORT BLISS, TX — The U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence (NCOLCoE) hosted Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris on January 8, 2025 at Fort Bliss, TX. During the visit he engaged class 76 of the Sergeants Major Academy and was coined by the Class President, Master Sgt. Stuart C. Gusti.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9474104
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-QP427-6252
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T2COM visits NCOLCoE [Image 9 of 9], by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.