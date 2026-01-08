HMH-462 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Nathan J. Storm, left, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Brian P. Spillane, right, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, MAG 16, 3rd MAW, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Jan. 9, 2026. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)