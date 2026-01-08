HMH-462 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian P. Spillane, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with his family during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Jan. 9, 2026. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)