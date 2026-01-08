U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian P. Spillane, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with his family during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Jan. 9, 2026. The change of command ceremony signifies the transition to new leadership and a continuation of the unit’s constant preparedness to fight and win. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9474050
|VIRIN:
|260109-M-NG634-1454
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMH-462 Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.