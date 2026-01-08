(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief reenlists at NIOC Pensacola

    Chief reenlists at NIOC Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Ensign Jalan Albea 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – CWTC Derek Stevens, assigned to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola, recites the oath of reenlistment administered by CWO3 Gregory Guge at NIOC Pensacola, January 9th, 2026.

