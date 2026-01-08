Date Taken: 01.09.2026 Date Posted: 01.09.2026 16:54 Photo ID: 9473851 VIRIN: 260109-N-WY141-3809 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.76 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief reenlists at NIOC Pensacola [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Jalan Albea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.