2026 Illinois Outstanding Airman of the Year Ceremony

Leadership and wing level Outstanding Airman of the Year (OAY) winners from the 183rd Wing pose for a photo after the state OAY ceremony at Camp Lincoln, Illinois, Jan. 9, 2026. Wing OAY winners from the 183d Wing, 182nd Airlift Wing and 126th Air Refueling Wing competed at the state level, with state winners advancing to the regional level of competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)