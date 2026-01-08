(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Illinois Outstanding Airman of the Year Ceremony

    2026 Illinois Outstanding Airman of the Year Ceremony

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    183rd Wing

    Leadership and wing level Outstanding Airman of the Year (OAY) winners from the 126th Air Refueling Wing pose for a photo after the state OAY ceremony at Camp Lincoln, Illinois, Jan. 9, 2026. Wing OAY winners from the 183d Wing, 182nd Airlift Wing and 126th Air Refueling Wing competed at the state level, with state winners advancing to the regional level of competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9473841
    VIRIN: 260109-Z-WA953-2141
    Resolution: 5038x3352
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Illinois Outstanding Airman of the Year Ceremony, by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    182nd Airlift Wing
    126th Air Refueling Wing
    Illinois Air Guard
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    183rd Wing

