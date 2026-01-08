(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How Tyndall's first aeromedical nurse practitioner bridges medicine and mission

    How Tyndall’s first aeromedical nurse practitioner bridges medicine and mission

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Kuss, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine flight commander, wears her aeromedical nurse practitioner patch at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. Kuss bridges patient care and mission readiness as one of few nurse practitioners in the entire Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:18
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
