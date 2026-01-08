U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Kuss, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine flight commander, wears her aeromedical nurse practitioner patch at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. Kuss bridges patient care and mission readiness as one of few nurse practitioners in the entire Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
How Tyndall’s first aeromedical nurse practitioner bridges medicine and mission
