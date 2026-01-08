Date Taken: 12.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:18 Photo ID: 9473689 VIRIN: 251217-F-VN231-1257 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.91 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, How Tyndall’s first aeromedical nurse practitioner bridges medicine and mission [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.