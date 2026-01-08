USACE honors Korean War veteran at VA Canandaigua

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Daniel Herlihy, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division awarded James Andrew Allen, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran that served in the Korean War, with a certificate of appreciation during his visit to the VA Canandaigua Medical Center, Canandaigua, New York, January 8, 2026. The USACE Buffalo and Louisville and the Department of Veterans Affairs are partners in delivering the Canandaigua VA Medical Center Mega Project, providing a state-of-the-art medical facility and health care service infrastructure to approximately 65,000 veterans living in and around the greater Canandaigua, NY area. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)