    USACE honors Korean War veteran at VA Canandaigua [Image 2 of 4]

    USACE honors Korean War veteran at VA Canandaigua

    CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Col. Daniel Herlihy, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division awarded James Andrew Allen, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran that served in the Korean War, with a certificate of appreciation during his visit to the VA Canandaigua Medical Center, Canandaigua, New York, January 8, 2026. The USACE Buffalo and Louisville and the Department of Veterans Affairs are partners in delivering the Canandaigua VA Medical Center Mega Project, providing a state-of-the-art medical facility and health care service infrastructure to approximately 65,000 veterans living in and around the greater Canandaigua, NY area. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9473492
    VIRIN: 260108-A-FB511-1501
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USACE honors Korean War veteran at VA Canandaigua [Image 4 of 4], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buffalo District
    VA Canandaigua
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    veteran

