    MQ-9 Reaper arrives for redesignation ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    MQ-9 Reaper arrives for redesignation ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 25th Attack Wing sits on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 16, 2025. The 25th ATKW is the U.S. Air Force’s only conventional MQ-9 Wing and provides capabilities such as combat search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike coordination and air interdiction in six combatant command areas of responsibility 24/7, 365 days of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

