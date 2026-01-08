MQ-9 Reaper arrives for redesignation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 25th Attack Wing sits on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 16, 2025. The 25th ATKW is the U.S. Air Force’s only conventional MQ-9 Wing and provides capabilities such as combat search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike coordination and air interdiction in six combatant command areas of responsibility 24/7, 365 days of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)