MQ-9 Reaper arrives for redesignation ceremony

A U.S. Air Force F -16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 Reaper sit on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 16, 2025. The MQ-9 flew to Shaw AFB for the 25th Attack Wing’s redesignation ceremony, previously the 25th Attack Group, and parked next to an F-16 to represent the two Wings now operating at Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)