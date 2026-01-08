MQ-9 Reaper arrives for redesignation ceremony

A U.S. Air Force F -16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 Reaper sit on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 16, 2025. The MQ-9 flew to Shaw AFB for the 25th Attack Wing’s redesignation ceremony, previously the 25th Attack Group, and parked next to an F-16 to represent the two Wings now operating at Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9473472
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-XN600-1004
|Resolution:
|4554x3036
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
