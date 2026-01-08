(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MQ-9 Reaper arrives for redesignation ceremony

    MQ-9 Reaper arrives for redesignation ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F -16 Fighting Falcon and MQ-9 Reaper sit on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 16, 2025. The MQ-9 flew to Shaw AFB for the 25th Attack Wing’s redesignation ceremony, previously the 25th Attack Group, and parked next to an F-16 to represent the two Wings now operating at Shaw AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:31
    VIRIN: 250916-F-XN600-1004
    This work, MQ-9 Reaper arrives for redesignation ceremony, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16, Fighting Falcon, MQ-9, Reaper, redesignation ceremony, 20 FW, 25 ATKW

