One Team, One Fight, One Base

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 20th FW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Sheldon Wright, 25th ATKW A-staff senior enlisted leader, pose for a group photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 13, 2025. The 25th ATKW, headquartered at Shaw AFB, is the Air Force’s lead conventional MQ-9 Wing, providing 24/7/365 multirole capabilities to six combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)