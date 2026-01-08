(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Team, One Fight, One Base [Image 2 of 2]

    One Team, One Fight, One Base

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 20th FW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Sheldon Wright, 25th ATKW A-staff senior enlisted leader, pose for a group photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 13, 2025. The 25th ATKW, headquartered at Shaw AFB, is the Air Force’s lead conventional MQ-9 Wing, providing 24/7/365 multirole capabilities to six combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 11:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Team, One Fight, One Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    One Team, One Fight, One Base
    One Team, One Fight, One Base

