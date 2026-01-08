One Team, One Fight, One Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Brad Howell, 25th Attack Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 20th FW command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Sheldon Wright, 25th ATKW A-staff senior enlisted leader, pose for a group photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 13, 2025. With the headquarters at Shaw AFB, the 25th ATKW serves as the Air Force’s lead conventional MQ-9 Wing, providing capabilities such as combat search and rescue, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike coordination and air interdiction to combatant commanders in six areas of responsibility, 24/7, 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)