A U.S. Air Force Airman speaks with Education Center staff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 8, 2025. The Education Center offers education counseling and testing services, including CLEP and DANTES exams, to support career progression and academic advancement across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9472913
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-DD357-1017
|Resolution:
|4892x3261
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building stronger Airmen through education [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Breanna Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.