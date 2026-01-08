Building stronger Airmen through education

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman speaks with Education Center staff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 8, 2025. The Education Center offers education counseling and testing services, including CLEP and DANTES exams, to support career progression and academic advancement across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)