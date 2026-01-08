(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building stronger Airmen through education [Image 1 of 3]

    Building stronger Airmen through education

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman Breanna Lewis 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman works on the computer at the Education Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 8, 2025. The center provides Airmen and family members with academic counseling, testing services and access to higher education opportunities in support of lifelong learning and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23d Wing
    Lead Wing

