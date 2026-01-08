A U.S. Air Force Airman works on the computer at the Education Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 8, 2025. The center provides Airmen and family members with academic counseling, testing services and access to higher education opportunities in support of lifelong learning and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9472906
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-DD357-1012
|Resolution:
|5752x3835
|Size:
|10.19 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building stronger Airmen through education [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Breanna Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.