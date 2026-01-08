Building stronger Airmen through education

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman works on the computer at the Education Center at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 8, 2025. The center provides Airmen and family members with academic counseling, testing services and access to higher education opportunities in support of lifelong learning and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)