    NMCCL hold frocking ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    NMCCL hold frocking ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    260109-N-FB730-1010 CAMP LEJEUNE (January 9, 2026) Hospital Corpsman third class Leonard Brooks is frocked to second class during a frocking ceremony on the quarterdeck of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on January 9, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 10:39
    Photo ID: 9472896
    VIRIN: 260109-N-FB730-1010
    Resolution: 5970x5068
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL hold frocking ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

